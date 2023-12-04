Headlines

Visionary Leader and Real Estate Luminary: Atul Chordia

Unveiling the Journey of an Icon in Real Estate Development - Atul Chordia

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

In the dynamic realm of real estate development, Atul Chordia stands as a visionary. He is known for his transformative contributions. Born on March 13, 1965, his journey is characterised by a commitment to excellence and innovation. Armed with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from the esteemed University of Pune, Atul Chordia embarked on a remarkable career that would redefine Pune's skyline. In 2002, he founded Panchshil Realty, a leading real estate development firm that has since become synonymous with groundbreaking projects and exceptional quality.

Beyond the boardroom, Atul Chordia is a devoted family man and a loving father of two children, Resham Chordia and Saniya Chordia. His work has left an indelible mark on Pune's infrastructure, transforming it with iconic developments in residential, commercial and hospitality sectors.

About Atul Chordia

Full Name

Atul Chordia

Date of Birth

March 13, 1965

Age

58 years

Country of Origin

India

Religion

Jain

Profession

Real Estate Developer

Ventures

Founder of Panchshil Group

Current Position

Chairman of Panchshil Group

Marital Status

Married

Children
  1. Resham Chordia
  2. Saniya Chordia

 

Atul Chordia’s Enduring Vision

The journey of Atul Chordia in the realm of real estate development is a testament to audacious dreams and resolute determination. In this pursuit, he adopts an approach characterised by the intricacies of meticulously planned development. Each project is designed to serve as a valuable asset, not only for the residents but also for the city as a whole. His aspiration is not just to be a player in the real estate industry but to lead and set the bar for excellence in this landscape. This vision has been a guiding light, steering his career through challenges and opportunities, propelling him to create spaces that are not only functional but also transformative, enriching the very essence of the city they inhabit. The tireless dedication of Atul Chordia to this vision has enabled him to make a significant mark in the real estate domain and continues to inspire his relentless pursuit of excellence.

 

Accomplishments and Accolades of Atul Chordia

 

Throughout his illustrious journey, Atul Chordia has been honoured with numerous prestigious awards and nominations for his contribution in advancing Indian business and bolstering the nation's economy. His name has become synonymous with excellence and innovation in the real estate industry, making him an esteemed figure whose accomplishments continue to inspire and shape the sector.

 

Name

Mr. Atul Chordia

Date of Birth

March 13, 1965

Education

Bachelors in Commerce

Institute

University of Pune

Children

Resham Chordia, Saniya Chordia

Company Name

Panchshil Realty

Total Real Estate Delivered

29.5 million sq.ft

Real Estate Under Construction

27.5 million sq.ft

Accomplishments
  1. Winner of the National Motocross Championship 1985-1986
  2. Member of World Trade Center (WTC) Council
  3. Member of FICCI Real estate Committee
  4. Nominated for Ernst & Young Entrepreneurial Spirit, 2015
  5. Delegate at the annual Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA).
  6. Recognized as the legend of Maharashtra and icons of Jain Samaj Award for dedication and service in business development
  7. Awarded the 'Times Men of the Year Award’, Asia One World’s greatest leaders, 'Business Impact of the Year Award in the ET Edge Maharashtra Achievers Awards, 'Developer of the Year Award for The Ritz Carlton in the Hotelier India Awards, appreciation award from Round Table India for steadfast support and endeavor,  received an award for leadership talk at Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence and Trinity Success Award as an excellent speaker at ITP Media
  8. Honored with the Real Estate Icons of Pune Award for the Year 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Atul Chordia's legacy is not only defined by his professional accomplishments but also by his profound impact on the community, making him a multifaceted and respected leader in India.

Future Outlook

The journey of Atul Chordia positions him among India's most distinguished real estate developers. He believes his road ahead, though long and filled with exciting challenges has numerous milestones yet to be achieved. With each milestone, his unwavering commitment to creating enduring value assets for all stakeholders is reaffirmed, propelling Atul Chordia forward into a future brimming with limitless possibilities.

As time progressed, his dreams steadily transformed into tangible realities. Today, his properties grace Pune as iconic landmarks, a testament to the fusion of cutting-edge construction practices and the introduction of the world's most prestigious brands to the city. In the process, Atul Chordia has sculpted Pune's skyline and altered its architectural narrative.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

 
 
