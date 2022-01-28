Visionary Awards 2021: Anchor and journalist Sudhir Chaudhary wins Most Popular Face (Hindi)

In a great moment of pride, renowned Zee Media anchor and television journalist Sudhir Chaudhary has been selected for the Visionary Awards of 2021, powered by Governance Now, in the Most Popular Face News (Hindi) category. He has been chosen after rigorous screening by an expert panel and multiple rounds of meetings.

Sudhir Chaudhary is the Editor-In-Chief and CEO of Zee News. He hosts the very popular prime time show, Daily News and Analysis (DNA) on Zee News. He has been at the centre of all the important news for more than two decades, and is one of the most watched faces of the news industry.

Governance Now, a platform for analysis of public policy and governance from the house of Sri Adhikari Brothers, will honour achievers with the Visionary Awards of 2021 in a virtual webinar on January 29, 2022. Governance Now engages with experts from cross-sections of society and has created niche credibility amongst the policymakers.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, will present the Governance Now Visionary Awards of 2021 to seven exclusive dignitaries.

Here are the winners in different categories

Anil Kapoor, Veteran Actor - Outstanding Contribution to Entertainment Industry

Ashish Chauhan, MD, Bombay Stock Exchange - Regulator, Financial Sector

Iqbal Chahal, Commissioner, BMC - Best Administrator, Handling Covid-19 Situation

NP Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Entertainment Pictures Networks, India Ltd - Media Personality of the Year

Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor, India Today Group - Most Popular Face News (English)

Shehzad Poonawala - Political Spokesperson of the Year

Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor, Zee News - Most Popular Face News (Hindi)

Where you can see the live programme

The event will be broadcasted live on Zoom, SABGROUP Governance Now Digital platform (www.governancenow.com), Exchange for Media and BW Businessworld platforms.