Vishal Tinani, a prominent Indian lawyer and Head of Corporate at Mohammed Eid Al Suwaidi Advocates, has been awarded the prestigious Icons of the UAE award, recognizing his exceptional impact on the legal field. The award was presented by Mr. Sachin Pilot, formerly India’s youngest MP, at an event hosted by NKN Media and the India Today Group. The ceremony celebrated 16 exceptional Indians for their notable contributions to the UAE’s business and economic landscape.

Widely known for his expertise in white-collar crime, mergers and acquisitions, and arbitration, Tinani has steadily built a reputation as one of the most accomplished lawyers in the UAE. His intricate handling of complex corporate cases and razor-sharp legal strategies have earned him this prestigious accolade, positioning him as a leading legal mind in the region.

Upon receiving the award, Tinani expressed his gratitude: "This award represents a milestone in my journey to contribute meaningfully to the intellectual and practical dimensions of the law. Being the youngest recipient is both humbling and motivating, reinforcing my dedication to shaping legal discourse and fostering innovation in the field."

Vishal's career is marked by several high-profile cases that have made waves in the legal sector. His proficiency in arbitration and corporate law, coupled with his in-depth understanding of mergers and acquisitions, has earned him a distinguished reputation in the legal fraternity.

Among the celebrated recipients of the Icons of the UAE awards were Vivek Oberoi of BNW Developments and Rizwan Sajan of Danube Properties. The event, hosted by the dynamic duo Anjana Om Kashyap and Shweta Singh, was a tribute to Indian excellence and leadership in the UAE