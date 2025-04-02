A 25-year-old man 'attacked' a woman by slitting her throat and injured her daughter—whom he is said to be in love with—at their residence on Wednesday, said a police officer.

A 25-year-old man 'attacked' a woman by slitting her throat and injured her daughter—whom he is said to be in love with—at their residence on Wednesday, said a police officer.

The accused, identified as Naveen, allegedly slit the throats of Lakshmi (43) and her daughter, Deepika Gayatri (20). Lakshmi died on the spot, while Deepika was hospitalised in critical condition.

"We are examining the evidence collected from the crime scene and have sent it to the forensic lab. Additionally, we are reviewing CCTV footage. The accused is on the run, and teams have been formed to apprehend him," police told PTI.

Further details are awaited as a case has been registered under relevant sections, and an investigation is underway, they added.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI.