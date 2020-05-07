Vishakapatnam gas leak: PM Modi speakes with Andhra CM, assures all support

The death toll in the tragedy has reached eight.

As the death toll in gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam jumped to eight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on phone to take stock of the situation.

Modi also assured Reddy of the help and support required from the central government in the matter.

PM @narendramodi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam. He assured all help and support. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2020

Earlier today, the prime minister had called a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at 11 AM. He also met officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," he wrote on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the concerned authorities and said that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

"The incident in Vizag is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam," said a tweet from Shah's official handle.

The incident occurred at RR Venkatapuram village of the area where gas leakage was identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. People complained of burning sensation in eyes and difficulties in breathing following which, they were admitted to the hospital.

Videos from the incident site show people lying on the roads unconscious while some wearing masks are helping the injured.