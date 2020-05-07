Vishakapatnam gas leak: Chemical plant followed all safety protocols, it's an accident, says Andhra Pradesh DGP

The official also said that forensic teams are being sent to RR Venkatapuram village where the chemical plant is located.

As the death toll in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident climbed to eight, Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang has said that it was an accident and all safety protocols were being followed at the chemical plant that is owned by LG Polymers.

"It is an accident. They were strictly following all protocols. Investigation underway. Forensic teams are also being sent to the spot," Sawang was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

A probe has been initiated to find the cause of this tragedy, the official informed.

"Right now gas has been neutralised. One of the antidote is drinking a lot of water. Around 800 were shifted to hospital, many have been discharged. Investigation will be carried out to see how this happened," he said.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting King George Hospital where the affected persons are being treated. District officials have been directed by Reddy to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Reddy on phone to take stock of the situation.

Modi also assured Reddy of the help and support required from the central government in the matter.