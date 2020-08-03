Trending#

Vishakapatnam crane collapse: HSL announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, job for kin of deceased

HSL has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and job to the kin of the deceased in the crane collapse incident in Visakhapatnam.


Photo: IANS

Updated: Aug 3, 2020, 08:24 AM IST

A day after 11 people died in the crane collapse incident in Vishakapatnam, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) on Sunday announced that it will provide ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased along with employment to one member of each of the deceased's family.

The announcement was made by Sarath Babu, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), HSL.

Eleven persons lost their lives in the crane collapse incident at HSL, Visakhapatnam on August 1.

The incident occurred while a crane built by contractor Anupam Engineers and Greenfield was being tested for load capability. The crane tilted suddenly and collapsed falling on the north side of the Slipway-4 on the crane track.

Out of 11 people killed, four were HSL employees and seven were contract workers of three contracting agencies.

Police registered an FIR and are investigating the case. Meanwhile, District Collector Vinay Chand also set up a committee to launch an inquiry into the incident.