Visakhapatnam's first robocop CYBIRA is ready to lodge your complaint hassle-free

No more running behind people to lodge complain for the people of Visakhapatnam. To make paperwork & complain lodging easier, Visakhapatnam Police has launched the first of its kind cybersecurity interactive robotic agent robot, CYBIRA. The first lady robocop in the state is stationed at Maharanipeta Police Station.

This citizen-friendly approach by Andhra Pradesh police is getting appreciated by the people. Inaugurated by Commissioner of Police (CP) R K Meena on Monday, the first lady robocop in the State has received its first complaint from a woman of the Dabagardens area in Visakhapatnam.

Designed by a start-up company Robo Coupler Private Limited, robot 'CYBIRA' (cybersecurity interactive robotic agent) will be registering and disposing of the complaints at the police station in an effective manner.

Andhra Pradesh: Vishakhapatnam Police has inducted robot 'CYBIRA' (a cyber security interactive robotic agent) which will help the police to register & dispose of complaints in an efficient manner. The robot is stationed at Maharanipeta Police Station. (19.11) pic.twitter.com/vqXymZRXXG — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

Praveen Malla, CEO of the start-up company told ANI that "Once the complaint is registered, CYBIRA will deliver an acknowledgment to the respective complainant and investigating officer to resolve the issue within 24 hours. Each complaint will have a deadline for a maximum of three days to get resolved".

Dk Irravat, member of Robo Coupler Private Ltd, the company which designed the robot 'CYBIRA': The robot takes complaint&automatically it sends the complaint to head of the dept.If complaint doesn't get solved then complainant is informed about it through an alarming system. 1/2 https://t.co/haPR1WDlVF pic.twitter.com/6YH4G5wrnx — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

CYBIRA which is at present stationed at Maharanipeta police station can receive complaints through voice recording or keying in the details on a laptop attached to it.

The main role of CYBIRA is to register a complaint without any hassle and the complaint will be sent to the head of the department automatically, who can then solve the problem within a minimum duration of time.

"If the complaint doesn't get solved then the complainant is informed about the same through an alarming system. The complaint will then be sent to the higher authority and further to other higher authorities. In case these authorities fail to solve the problem then the complaint will be sent to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO)," said Dinesh Kumar Irravat, a member of Robo Coupler Private Ltd team.

DK Irravat: The complaint will then be sent to higher authority & further to other higher authorities. In case the authorities fail to solve the problem then complaint will be sent to Chief Minister's Office (CMO). 2/2 #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/MX1wLPqidY pic.twitter.com/4HbvBvpGDa — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

A total of 138 applications have been installed with the e-governance system so far. If the complaint doesn't get solved, it will automatically send a message to the higher officials in every 24 hours.

There are a total of 13 cameras installed in this robot. It means that 360 degrees video can be captured 24/7 of the surrounding areas.

In case any old criminal is identified by the robot, it will send messages to the control room about him or her.