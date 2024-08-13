India
Visakhapatnam: Massive fire in amusement park, watch video
A massive fire broke out at an amusement park in Visakhapatnam. The fire gutted the 'Dino Park' amusement center on RK Beach road and it has been reported that the restaurant has been completely gutted.
A massive #fire broke out at 'Dino Park' amusement center on #RKBeach road in #Visakhapatnam.
The restaurant totally gutted in #Flames.
Fire fighters reached the spot and doused the fire. Suspects short circuit causes #FireAccident#DinoPark #FireSafety #Vizag #DinoParkFire pic.twitter.com/Sic6dCbVWV — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 13, 2024