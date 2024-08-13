Visakhapatnam: Massive fire in amusement park, watch video

A massive fire broke out at an amusement park in Visakhapatnam. The fire gutted the 'Dino Park' amusement center on RK Beach road and it has been reported that the restaurant has been completely gutted.

