'Virus will come back again after lockdown, increase testing dramatically': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday stated that lockdown is like a 'pause button', clarifying that the virus will come back once it is over. He said that in the meantime testing needs to be done aggressively to track the movement of the virus.

"Lockdown is in no way a solution to the COVID19. Lockdown is like a pause button. When we come out of the lockdown, the virus is going to start its work again," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

He made these comments when he was addressing the media through video conferencing.

"Biggest weapon against #COVID19 is testing-testing at scale so you know where the virus is moving&you can isolate, target&fight it. Our testing rate is 199 out of a million, all tests that we've done in the last 72 days, works out to an approx average of 350 tests per dist," he added.

He further said that 'random testing' needs to be done to pre-empt where the virus is moving. 'If you want to fight the virus, you've to increase the testing dramatically & your testing has to go from chasing the virus to moving ahead of it. You've to move to random testing and pre-empt where the virus is moving,' he further added.

He said that the pandemic has created an emergency situation, adding that India must 'unite' and fight 'strategically' to solve the problem.

"Now we've reached a level, where we are in an emergency situation. India must unite&fight against it. My main suggestion is that blunt instruments must not be used. We must work strategically. Lockdown has not resolved the problem, it has only postponed the problem," Gandhi said.

In the fight against COVID-19, he stressed on the importance of work done in the state and district levels to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

"To fight against COVID19, our main force is working at the state and district levels. Success has been achieved in Wayanad, Kerala because of the effective machinery at the district level," the Congress leader further said.

Earlier, Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the plight of the poor and called for serious measures to ease the struggles of the poor and the dispossessed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, adding that it is 'critical' to understand that India's conditions are 'unique'.

"It is critical for us to understand that India's conditions are unique. We will be required to take different steps than other large countries who are following a total lockdown strategy," Gandhi wrote in his letter to Prime Minister Modi, adding that the number of poor people in India who are dependent on a daily income is too large to unilaterally shut down all economic activities in the wake of the pandemic.

"The consequences of a complete economic shut down will disastrously amplify the death toll arising from COVID-19," he feared.