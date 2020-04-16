'Virus will come back again after lockdown, increase testing dramatically': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Headlines

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC to announce MTS, Havaldar results soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest update

Haryana Chief issues guidelines to prevent stubble-burning

This IIT grad left high paying job to become comedian, signed deal with Netflix, Amazon; net worth is...

5 dream international vacations that are surprisingly affordable

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC to announce MTS, Havaldar results soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest update

This IIT grad left high paying job to become comedian, signed deal with Netflix, Amazon; net worth is...

5 dream international vacations that are surprisingly affordable

From Ambani to Tata: First jobs of Indian billionaires

7 Key Players for India's 2023 World Cup campaign

List of all captains in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

HomeIndia

India

'Virus will come back again after lockdown, increase testing dramatically': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

He made these comments when he was addressing the media through video conferencing.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 16, 2020, 03:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday stated that lockdown is like a 'pause button', clarifying that the virus will come back once it is over. He said that in the meantime testing needs to be done aggressively to track the movement of the virus.

"Lockdown is in no way a solution to the COVID19. Lockdown is like a pause button. When we come out of the lockdown, the virus is going to start its work again," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

He made these comments when he was addressing the media through video conferencing.

"Biggest weapon against #COVID19 is testing-testing at scale so you know where the virus is moving&you can isolate, target&fight it. Our testing rate is 199 out of a million, all tests that we've done in the last 72 days, works out to an approx average of 350 tests per dist," he added.

He further said that 'random testing' needs to be done to pre-empt where the virus is moving. 'If you want to fight the virus, you've to increase the testing dramatically & your testing has to go from chasing the virus to moving ahead of it. You've to move to random testing and pre-empt where the virus is moving,' he further added.   

He said that the pandemic has created an emergency situation, adding that India must 'unite' and fight 'strategically' to solve the problem.

"Now we've reached a level, where we are in an emergency situation. India must unite&fight against it. My main suggestion is that blunt instruments must not be used. We must work strategically. Lockdown has not resolved the problem, it has only postponed the problem," Gandhi said.

In the fight against COVID-19, he stressed on the importance of work done in the state and district levels to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

"To fight against COVID19, our main force is working at the state and district levels. Success has been achieved in Wayanad, Kerala because of the effective machinery at the district level," the Congress leader further said.

Earlier, Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the plight of the poor and called for serious measures to ease the struggles of the poor and the dispossessed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, adding that it is 'critical' to understand that India's conditions are 'unique'.

"It is critical for us to understand that India's conditions are unique. We will be required to take different steps than other large countries who are following a total lockdown strategy," Gandhi wrote in his letter to Prime Minister Modi, adding that the number of poor people in India who are dependent on a daily income is too large to unilaterally shut down all economic activities in the wake of the pandemic.

"The consequences of a complete economic shut down will disastrously amplify the death toll arising from COVID-19," he feared.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet DU grad who cracked UPSC in 3rd attempt, bagged AIR 35

Meet Kiran Mani, former Google manager to be appointed by Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema as CEO

Asian Games 2023: Boxer Nikhat Zareen secures Olympic quota, assures podium finish for India

KGF 3 major update: Yash’s film to release in 2025, Hombale Films to make official announcement soon

Concept of Indo-Pacific embraced by many, contested by few: EAM Jaishankar in US

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE