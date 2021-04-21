Virtual diplomacy in focus as COVID-19 impacts physical engagements

A series of high-level virtual meetings are planned for next fortnight as surging COVID cases have made it difficult for physical engagement. Coming Monday will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson interact even as the latter's visit to India got deferred due to rising covid cases in India.

Earlier this week, when the formal announcement of the visit being deferred was announced, UK PM Boris said, "The relationship between the UK and India is of huge importance and I'll be talking to Prime Minister Modi on Monday, we'll be trying to do as much as we can virtually."

During the talks, both sides are set to agree on a Roadmap 2030 for future relations that aims to increase ties in every sector from trade to investment and technological collaboration. In the month of March, UK published its Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign policy with a key focus on India as London focuses on its "tilt" to Indo Pacific.

This is the second time PM Boris's India visit is deferred. He was the chief guest for Republic Day as well in January but could not come due to rising cases in his country at that time.

May 8 will see the India-EU Leaders' Meeting, as PM Modi's scheduled visit to Portugal's Porto for the same was cancelled due to COVID crisis. For the first time, India-EU Leaders' Meeting in the EU+27 format will be held virtually. According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, the meet "reflects the shared ambition of both sides to further deepen the Strategic Partnership."

PM Modi will also take part in US President Joe Biden's virtual climate summit that will take place on Thursday and Friday. PM will be speaking at the Leaders' Session 1 that will take place tomorrow from 5.30 to 7.30 pm IST.

MEA in a release said, "The leaders will exchange views on climate change, enhancing climate actions, mobilising finance towards climate mitigation and adaptation, nature-based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy."

The Indian PM is among 40 world leaders who have been invited to the virtual climate summit. From South Asia, along with Indian PM, Bhutanese and Bangladeshi PMs have been also invited.

The Summit is a part of a series of global meetings focusing on climate issues, being held in the run-up to COP26 that will take place in UK in November 2021.

Virtual diplomacy amid COVID has gained currency. Indian Prime Ministers has held talks and bilateral summits from over 10 countries in the last year--from Australia to Uzbekistan to Vietnam to Bangladesh large number of European countries like the Netherlands, Denmark. A number of big ticket summits, like G20, BRICS, SCO and even Quad have taken place virtually with India's participation.