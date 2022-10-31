Virat Kohli privacy breach: Former ATS chief reveals how person filming hotel room video can be punished

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (File photo)

In the middle of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 craze, Team India’s star player Virat Kohli became the victim of a major security breach when a person entered his hotel room in Australia and filmed a video revealing his personal belongings.

Virat Kohli himself took to social media and shared the video filmed by a person who was revealing the details of inside his hotel room in Australia. The clip gives a complete tour of his accessories, shoes, kitchen section, and personal belongings.

Now, former Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief KP Raghuvanshi revealed the punishment that can be imposed on the person who was behind uploading the clip of the Indian cricketer’s hotel room.

KP Raghuvanshi, while talking about Virat Kohli’s privacy breach, said, “Whatever has happened is a serious matter and a person's personal security and privacy have been breached. Such an incident creates a big risk and many types of dangers.”\

“When a team goes somewhere, the entire responsibility lies with the management, so the hotel will have to take responsibility for this incident. When such big names go to the hotel, everyone is briefed. Only certain people are allowed on the hotel floor,” the ex-ATS chief further added.

He talked about how the privacy breach of Virat Kohli’s room could have had dangerous implications in a lot of aspects. Raghuvanshi said that the person going into Kohli’s room could have kept drugs, weapons or dangerous substances in his room. He could have also used any substances from the cricketer’s room and blackmailed him.

The ex-ATS chief said, “In this incident, it is a clear case of illegal trespassing so the person should be punished according to Australian law.”

The cricketer, clearly unhappy with the video, deemed the incident as an invasion of privacy. He also mentioned that he does not appreciate this kind of “fanaticism" and not treat him as “a commodity for entertainment."

READ | Virat Kohli privacy breach: Netizens demand action after star batter posts disturbing video