Virat Kohli grants General Power of Attorney for Gurugram property to brother Vikas Kohli; Know what is GPA

Sources suggest that Kohli and his family recently relocated to England, prompting the decision to assign property-related rights to his brother.

Virat Kohli is gearing up for his much-awaited return to the cricket field on October 19, when India faces Australia in a three-match ODI series. The star batter departed for Australia on October 15, however, a day prior to his flight, he was seen in Gurugram completing an important personal work.

On October 14, Kohli visited the Wazirabad Tehsil office in Gurugram, where he officially transferred the General Power of Attorney (GPA) for his property to his elder brother Vikas Kohli. The move has attracted attention as the cricketer — known for his sharp focus on and off the field — took time out to handle the legal paperwork himself. During his visit, Kohli also posed for pictures and signed autographs for the tehsil staff.

Sources suggest that Kohli and his family recently relocated to England, prompting the decision to assign property-related rights to his brother. With this legal authorisation, Vikas Kohli can now manage and oversee the property and its related affairs on Virat’s behalf.

What Is a General Power of Attorney (GPA)?

A General Power of Attorney is a legal document that allows an individual (known as the principal) to grant another person (the agent) the authority to handle legal or financial matters on their behalf. This includes property management, signing contracts, or conducting financial transactions. However, a GPA does not transfer property ownership—a registered sale deed is required for that.

Legal experts note that many NRIs, athletes, and celebrities use GPAs to simplify the management of their assets in India when they are based abroad.