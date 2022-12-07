LIVE Updates | Viramgam Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP's Hardik Patel hopes to snatch Congress's stronghold (file photo)

Viramgam is one of the key constituencies in the Gujarat Assembly elections as BJP's Hardik Patel, who was earlier in Congress, is contesting from the seat. One of the 182 assembly constituencies, Viramgam falls under the Ahmedabad district and has 3,02,734 eligible voters. The constituency has over 1,56,000 male voters and over 1,46,700 female, while four registered voters are of the third gender. Congress candidate Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai won this constituency in the 2017 state Assembly elections. Bhikhabhai defeated BJP candidate Dr Tejshriben Dilipkumar Patel by a margin of 6,548. Overall, Congress had a vote share of 41.02 per cent in the previous election.

Candidates from Viramgam

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Viramgam are BJP’s Hardik Bharatbhai Patel, Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor from AAP, Chetanji Meruji Thakor from Garvi Gujarat Party, Ashok Mahendraprasad Nimbark from Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena, Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai from Congress.

Independent candidates

Kirit Rathod, Devipujak Rajeshbhai Laghrabhai, Mahendra K Chauhan, Mirza Abid Alibhai, Virambhai Talpadakoli, Ko Pa Sukhabhai Karmanbhai and Hardikkumar Jagdishchandra Patel are Independent candidates,

2017 result

In 2017, Congress's Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai won the Viramgam constituency with 76,178 votes. While the runner-up candidate was Dr Tejshriben Dilipkumar Patel from BJP who secured 69,630 votes.

Elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The results for both phases are scheduled to be declared on Thursday, December 8. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

READ | Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result: How to check on app

Stay tuned for the latest updates on counting and results for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. To track the live coverage of the seat, you can tune in to Zee News and other news channels or follow the result day live updates on DNA India.