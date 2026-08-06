FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition: What forced her to end 27 years of marriage, who created rift? Timeline decoded

CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife withdraws divorce petition: Timeline decoded

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre ahead of Chhatron Ki Goonj event: 'This govt bends only when voices rise together'

'This government bends only when voices rise together': Rahul Gandhi

'No Role': MEA clears stand on Sheikh Hasina's media interaction, says 'doesn't endorse remarks on Bangladesh govt'

'No Role': MEA clears stand on Sheikh Hasina's media interaction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Viral Video: Why are giant electric fans running on Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway? Watch

Electric fans are being used on Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway to dry a waterlogged roadbed after a major slip caused by heavy rain. Traffic is diverted to a single carriageway. NHAI ordered a probe, suspended toll, and barred officials.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 04:57 PM IST

Viral Video: Why are giant electric fans running on Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway? Watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Electric fans have been deployed on the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway to dry the waterlogged roadbed after a section of the highway developed a major slip following heavy rainfall.  Visuals from the site show high-powered fans placed along the damaged stretch to remove moisture from the underlying soil before reconstruction can begin.

According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, continuous rainfall allowed water to seep into the layers beneath the pavement, weakening the soil and causing the road to slip. The damaged stretch has disrupted traffic, with vehicles travelling between Kanpur and Lucknow in both directions being routed through a single carriageway while repair work is underway.

Safety concerns and toll complaints

The arrangement has raised safety concerns among commuters as construction machinery continues to operate alongside moving traffic.

Motorists have also complained of being forced to drive on the wrong side of the expressway after entering through toll plazas. 
Several passengers alleged they were charged toll without being informed about the disruption ahead, saying they would have chosen an alternative route had they known. The diversion has increased the risk of accidents and left drivers worried about possible traffic violations.

NHAI orders probe, action against contractor and officials

The incident has also raised fresh questions over the quality of construction. The same location reportedly required repairs less than a month ago, and following the latest spell of rain, road surface slippage has been reported at seven to eight other locations on the expressway.

NHAI said IIT Kharagpur has been tasked with conducting a technical investigation into the cause of the failure. The authority has also ordered a laser profilometer survey of the entire pavement.

Construction firm PNC Infratech has been issued a notice over alleged lapses, with proceedings initiated to declare it a non-performing contractor. The company will bear the estimated Rs 3 crore repair cost. Officials responsible for project supervision have also been removed and barred from participating in NHAI and related ministry projects for two years.

Toll collection on the affected stretch will remain suspended until repairs are completed, with the resulting revenue loss to be recovered from the concessionaire.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition: What forced her to end 27 years of marriage, who created rift? Timeline decoded
CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife withdraws divorce petition: Timeline decoded
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre ahead of Chhatron Ki Goonj event: 'This govt bends only when voices rise together'
'This government bends only when voices rise together': Rahul Gandhi
'No Role': MEA clears stand on Sheikh Hasina's media interaction, says 'doesn't endorse remarks on Bangladesh govt'
'No Role': MEA clears stand on Sheikh Hasina's media interaction
Muslim NATO? How Turkey-Pakistan-Saudi defence pact may threaten India and reshape Middle East
Muslim NATO? How may Turkey-Pakistan-Saudi defence pact threaten India?
Hardik Pandya to KKR? Mumbai Indians urged to seek Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana
Hardik Pandya to KKR? Mumbai Indians urged to seek Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement