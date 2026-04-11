Viral Video: When PM Modi, LOP Rahul Gandhi engage in candid chat in Parliament premises | WATCH

A video of PM Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is doing the rounds on social media, wherein the two are seen sharing a candid moment inside the Parliament premises, offering a rare glimpse of informal interaction.

PM Modi and LOP Rahul Gandhi attended an event in Delhi on the occasion of the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

In a rare scene, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were spotted getting engaged in a candid conversation inside the Parliament premises. A video of the two leaders is also trending high on social media, wherein they are present in the Parliament complex on Saturday to pay tribute to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 200th birth anniversary.

In the viral video, PM Narendra Modi is seen getting out of his car and greeting Rahul Gandhi in a cordial manner. Apart from Gandhi, PM Modi also greeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Some media reports claim that PM Modi asked Gandhi about the health of his mother and former Congress party president Sonia Gandhi.

Take a look

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament premises to pay a floral tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary today.



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former… pic.twitter.com/QexqUVky1Z — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

For those unversed, Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised last month in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after suffering from a fever. She was later discharged from the hospital on March 31 after fully recovering.

Earlier today, PM Modi also praised Phule's contribution to social justice and described him as a 'guiding light'. Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote, ''The celebrations marking the 200th birth anniversary year of the great social reformer Mahatma Phule are being inaugurated. He dedicated his entire life to education, knowledge, and public welfare. On how he continues to serve as an inspiration for millions of fellow citizens even today.''

महान समाज सुधारक महात्मा फुले की 200वीं जयंती वर्ष के समारोहों का शुभारंभ हो रहा है। उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन शिक्षा, ज्ञान और जन कल्याण को समर्पित कर दिया। वे कैसे आज भी करोड़ों देशवासियों के लिए प्रेरणापुंज बने हुए हैं, इसी को लेकर मैंने इस आलेख में अपने विचार रखे हैं।… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2026

Meanwhile, LOP Rahul Gandhi also highlighted Phule’s lifelong struggle against discrimination and inequality.