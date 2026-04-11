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Viral Video: When PM Modi, LOP Rahul Gandhi engage in candid chat in Parliament premises | WATCH

A video of PM Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is doing the rounds on social media, wherein the two are seen sharing a candid moment inside the Parliament premises, offering a rare glimpse of informal interaction.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 06:49 PM IST

Viral Video: When PM Modi, LOP Rahul Gandhi engage in candid chat in Parliament premises | WATCH
PM Modi and LOP Rahul Gandhi attended an event in Delhi on the occasion of the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule
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In a rare scene, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were spotted getting engaged in a candid conversation inside the Parliament premises. A video of the two leaders is also trending high on social media, wherein they are present in the Parliament complex on Saturday to pay tribute to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 200th birth anniversary.

In the viral video, PM Narendra Modi is seen getting out of his car and greeting Rahul Gandhi in a cordial manner. Apart from Gandhi, PM Modi also greeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Some media reports claim that PM Modi asked Gandhi about the health of his mother and former Congress party president Sonia Gandhi.  

Take a look

For those unversed, Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised last month in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after suffering from a fever. She was later discharged from the hospital on March 31 after fully recovering.

Earlier today, PM Modi also praised Phule's contribution to social justice and described him as a 'guiding light'. Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote, ''The celebrations marking the 200th birth anniversary year of the great social reformer Mahatma Phule are being inaugurated. He dedicated his entire life to education, knowledge, and public welfare. On how he continues to serve as an inspiration for millions of fellow citizens even today.''

 

Meanwhile, LOP Rahul Gandhi also highlighted Phule’s lifelong struggle against discrimination and inequality.

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