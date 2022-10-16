Search icon
Viral video: UP Minister Sanjay Nishad loses his cool, throws mic

UP Minister Sanjay Nishad got angry as party workers present at the event were busy chattering among themselves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

Screengrab from the viral video.

Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad lost his cool while addressing his party workers in Mau on Saturday. He also threw down the mic on the stage as he got reportedly pissed because party workers present at the event were busy chattering among themselves. 

A video from the incident is also going viral on social media, wherein the minister, "Agar humse bada neta ho toh bolo nahi toh suno (If you are a bigger politician than me, then speak or else listen)." The minister then threw the mic in anger on the stage, prompting the party workers and functionaries present there to persuade him to continue with his speech.

Watch the viral video here:

After grabbing the mic again, he came down heavily upon the workers and said, "Kitna bada neta ho? Dusre ke ishare pe chal rahe ho na..barbaad ho jaoge (Are you a politician of high stature? You are following the footsteps of someone else..you will be destroyed).

