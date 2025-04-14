A woman’s hijab was forcibly removed and the man with her was assaulted by a mob in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, leading to six arrests after the video sparked public outrage.

A disturbing incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, where a young woman’s hijab was forcibly removed and a Hindu man accompanying her was physically assaulted by a group of men. The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, causing outrage and drawing attention from the public and authorities.

The incident happened in a narrow street in the Khalapar area. The woman, 20-year-old Farheen, and a man named Sachin were riding a motorcycle together when they were attacked. Farheen is the daughter of Farhana, a resident of Khalapar, and works at Utkarsh Small Finance Limited. She was out on duty to collect a loan installment, and her mother had asked Sachin to accompany her.

A shocking incident surfaced from UttarPradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, where six men allegedly attacked a Muslim girl and a Hindu boy. A video of the incident surfaced online. The six accused were then arrested by the police. Meanwhile, another video of the six me pic.twitter.comYTQUO0xJNH Hate Detector HateDetectors April 14, 2025

While they were returning from the Sujdu area after completing their work, a group of 8 to 10 men stopped them in Darzi Wali Gali. The men started verbally abusing the duo, then assaulted them. In the video that circulated online, one man is seen pulling off Farheen’s hijab while others were pushing and attacking them. Some people around filmed the incident instead of helping.

Police reached the location soon after getting the information. They managed to calm the situation and safely took Farheen and Sachin to the police station. After a complaint was filed by Farheen, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Six men were arrested based on the complaint and the video evidence. Later, all of them were seen limping at the police station while being escorted by officers. However, many on social media felt that their limping was fake and staged for sympathy.

Muzaffarnagar City Circle Officer (CO) Raju Kumar Sao confirmed the arrests and said, “More people will be arrested as they are identified from the video. Strict legal action will be taken.”