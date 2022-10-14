UP IAS officer Samuel Paul tells flood victims 'government not running Zomato service', Twitter reacts

Samuel Paul (File)

Samuel Paul, the district magistrate of UP's Ambedkar Nagar told flood victims on camera that the government wasn't running a Zomato service that would provide food at home. His remarks, shared by a local journalist, have drawn flak on Twitter.

In the viral video, the officer said, "We have made arrangements for you to stay here. We will give you chlorine tablets. If there is a health problem, a doctor will help you. We can't provide you with food if you stay at home. We are not running a Zomato service.

The insensitive remark was made when the officer was informing the flood victims about a relief camp the administration has been running in the area. He said the camp has all the basic facilities including water, medical camps etc.

Many Twitter users took exception to the remark.

"Everyone knows the government is no running Zomato service. DM Sahab, you are a public servant, serve the people," a user wrote on Twitter.

उत्तर प्रदेश-



DM साहब नाराज़ न होइये - बाढ़ पीड़ित पहले से ही आपदा झेल रहें हैं,उन्हें ज़ोमैटो क्या है पता भी नहीं होगा,उनकी मदद करिये,जनता मात्र मधुर वचनों से खुश हो जाती है..



सैमुअल पॉल एन अम्बेडकर नगर के कलेक्टर हैं !! pic.twitter.com/wyJicNjGBj October 13, 2022

"DM, who doesn't have the courtesy to take off his shades while talking to villagers. Mocks them and says, we aren't Zomato. How do these lunatics get into UPSC and start running this country?" wrote another.

One user named Abhimanyu Singh wrote, "The way he is talking, not even Zomato will hire him for food delivery".

Another user wrote that the DM must apologise for his behavior.

One user shared the video with the caption, "Those who just want 2 chapatis get scolded by those who eat pizzas".