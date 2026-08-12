Viral video: SpiceJet Delhi-Pune flight faces chaos as 100+ passengers protest over faulty AC

Several videos of the chaos inside the SpiceJet Delhi-Pune flight are being widely shared on social media after passengers protested against the airline for a faulty air conditioning system.

The SpiceJet flight from New Delhi to Pune turned into complete chaos after passengers complained of extreme heat and humidity inside the cabin due to a faulty air-conditioning system, describing the plane as a 'gas chamber'. Over 100 passengers reportedly refused to continue their journey, forcing the aircraft to return to the bay.

The SpiceJet flight SC-105 was scheduled to depart at 9:45 PM from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport but was delayed to 10:30 PM. After passengers began boarding the plane, they felt suffocated, and some were completely soaked in sweat.

While talking to news agency ANI, one of the passengers named Leshpal said, ''Our SpiceJet flight was scheduled for 9.55, but it was delayed. Boarding began at 10.30, and we boarded the flight then. About half an hour passed; there was no ventilation inside, we were facing difficulty breathing, and the AC wasn't running. Since I am not a regular flyer, I assumed it was just a technical issue. Later, the situation escalated to the point where our clothes were completely soaked with sweat; every passenger was in the same state. Children were crying, pregnant women were having difficulties.''

''We staged a protest right there on the tarmac because the staff was not cooperating and snapping back at us for causing a scene. Eventually, their technical team arrived and conducted a check; even their own team confirmed, "There is an issue; the plane cannot fly"... Later, they took us back inside, arranged another flight for 5:00 AM, and we finally departed at that time. They had taken us out to the runway, and we kept urging them to check the plane,'' he added.

See viral clip from inside the aircraft

#WATCH | On August 11, 2026, SpiceJet flight SG 105, scheduled to operate from Delhi to Pune, encountered a last-minute technical issue. An alternate aircraft was arranged, and the flight subsequently operated to Pune. https://t.co/Rwk3RuTPTS pic.twitter.com/nyH6UqMDu6 August 12, 2026

SpiceJet finally responded to the incident

A SpiceJet spokesperson finally came forward and responded to the incident, stating the reason for the delay was a 'technical issue'. ''On August 11, 2026, SpiceJet flight SG 105, scheduled to operate from Delhi to Pune, encountered a last-minute technical issue. An alternate aircraft was arranged, and the flight subsequently operated to Pune. SpiceJet deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers,'' he said.