Viral Video shows YouTuber recreating Tom Cruise's death-defying stunt from Mission Impossible, shows viewers how to..., WATCH

In a death-defying act, American YouTuber Michelle Khare recreated one of the most popular scenes from Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible movie franchise. Khare performed a daring “plane-hanging” stunt from Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

Khare is a popular YouTuber who takes on bold physical challenges in her YouTube series Challenge Accepted, where she tests her limits with extreme tasks from different fields, combining rigorous preparation with real-world experience.

In her latest act, she performed one of the most daring physical stunts by Tom Cruise, known for performing death-defying stunts on camera like HALO jump, motorcycle cliff jump, and more. Khera recreated the stunt that Tom Cruise performed in the 2015 film, wherein he was seen hanging on the side of a C-130 military aircraft during take-off.

How did Khare perform Tom Cruise's act?

The YouTuber shared a long video on her YouTube channel showcasing her performing the stunt, her rigorous and demanding training and how she was able to execute it. In the video, Khare hung from the side of a C-130 as it flew at a speed of 150 mph. Although she was wearing safety gear, through the video she stressed on the danger and effort behind recreating such an act, even while she was wearing harnesses, especially when the act was originally performed by Cruise, as there was no visible safety equipment.

During her training, which went on for weeks, Khare practised in wind tunnels, made her neck and upper body much stronger, and this training was done with professional guidance. While showing her stunts and training sessions, she intended to enlighten viewers about the high level of discipline and preparation that go into preparing action sequences, which is totally different from the perfect on-screen stunts that the actors are seen performing. To educate viewers about the behind-the-scenes, she took the challenge of performing Tom Cruise's film stunt.

In her vlog, she said, “If I have to convince Tom Cruise to do a stunt with me, I have to prove myself by recreating one of his biggest.”