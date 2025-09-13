Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lokah Chapter 1 box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Thudarum to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film at...

Durga Puja 2025: 5 best cities in India to celebrate the festival this year, from Kolkata to Patna

Harbhajan Singh to be next BCCI president? Here's what we know

Flying soon? Avoid these red-flag phrases, words at airport security checkpoints

Viral Video shows MP CM Mohan Yadav's hot air balloon catches fire

Geotagging, smarter monitoring in Ladakh: India builds new surveillance tech to avoid clash with China along LAC

Heated argument between Rahul Gandhi and UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli goes viral: 'I will give permission...', watch

Mizoram gets direct rail connectivity to Delhi via Bairabi-Sairang line, check train route, travel time and other details

Asia Cup 2025: From Pahalgam terror attack to Rohit-Virat’s absence, here’s why IND vs PAK match is proving to be least-hyped

Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist reveals her weight loss routine: No crash diets, regular exercise, homemade meals, more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lokah Chapter 1 box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan film beats Thudarum to become second highest-grossing Malayalam film at...

Lokah Chapter 1 beats Thudarum to become second biggest Malayalam overseas hit

Durga Puja 2025: 5 best cities in India to celebrate the festival this year, from Kolkata to Patna

Durga Puja 2025: 5 best cities in India to celebrate the festival this year

Harbhajan Singh to be next BCCI president? Here's what we know

Harbhajan Singh to be next BCCI president? Here's what we know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeIndia

INDIA

Viral Video shows MP CM Mohan Yadav's hot air balloon catches fire

A major incident occurred after a hot air balloon in which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was visiting Mandsaur caught fire. The CM was in the city to inaugurate the fourth edition of Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Viral Video shows MP CM Mohan Yadav's hot air balloon catches fire
MP CM Mohan Yadav in hot air balloon
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A major incident occurred after a hot air balloon in which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was visiting Mandsaur caught fire. The CM was in the city to inaugurate the fourth edition of Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat. According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday morning while the Chief Minister was involved in an activity in a hot air balloon at the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat in Mandsaur. CM Mohan Yadav was at the retreat when the incident occurred. According to reports, the Chief Minister has been evacuated safely. 

How is Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat?

The retreat is a unique blend of luxury camping, adventure tourism, and cultural activities developed under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. According to an official release, the tourists and visitors can enjoy thrilling activities like hot-air ballooning, paramotoring, jet skiing, kayaking, and motor boating at the tent city here. Heritage trails of Hinglajgarh Fort, wildlife safaris in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, and rural life experiences will also attract tourists. 

The retreat emphasises environmental conservation and biodiversity. A 2,500 sq. meter butterfly garden, home to over 4,000 nectar and pollinator plants, has already recorded over 40 butterfly species. The garden will serve as an educational and interpretive centre, educating visitors about the life cycle of butterflies, it added. This season also features a Rock Art Interpretation Zone, inspired by ancient rock paintings of Chaturbhuj Nala, and a Biodiversity Walk. Visitors can enjoy butterfly garden tours, nature walks, bird watching, water sports, and aerial adventures like hot-air ballooning and paramotoring, connecting closely with nature. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi High Court receives bomb threat, premises being evacuated
Delhi high court receives bomb threat, premises being evacuated
Who is Charlie Kirk shooter? Viral video captures elderly man in custody
Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Viral video captures elderly man in custody
Viral video shows man's tap-dances to Mere Dholna, netizens say 'loved every minute of it'
Viral video shows man's tap-dances to Mere Dholna, netizens say 'loved every min
Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, pins hopes on India, comes under attacks
Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, says...
Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree
Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at TIFF Red Carpet in stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE