Viral Video shows MP CM Mohan Yadav's hot air balloon catches fire

A major incident occurred after a hot air balloon in which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was visiting Mandsaur caught fire. The CM was in the city to inaugurate the fourth edition of Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat.

A major incident occurred after a hot air balloon in which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was visiting Mandsaur caught fire. The CM was in the city to inaugurate the fourth edition of Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat. According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday morning while the Chief Minister was involved in an activity in a hot air balloon at the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat in Mandsaur. CM Mohan Yadav was at the retreat when the incident occurred. According to reports, the Chief Minister has been evacuated safely.

How is Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat?

The retreat is a unique blend of luxury camping, adventure tourism, and cultural activities developed under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. According to an official release, the tourists and visitors can enjoy thrilling activities like hot-air ballooning, paramotoring, jet skiing, kayaking, and motor boating at the tent city here. Heritage trails of Hinglajgarh Fort, wildlife safaris in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, and rural life experiences will also attract tourists.

The retreat emphasises environmental conservation and biodiversity. A 2,500 sq. meter butterfly garden, home to over 4,000 nectar and pollinator plants, has already recorded over 40 butterfly species. The garden will serve as an educational and interpretive centre, educating visitors about the life cycle of butterflies, it added. This season also features a Rock Art Interpretation Zone, inspired by ancient rock paintings of Chaturbhuj Nala, and a Biodiversity Walk. Visitors can enjoy butterfly garden tours, nature walks, bird watching, water sports, and aerial adventures like hot-air ballooning and paramotoring, connecting closely with nature.

(With inputs from ANI)