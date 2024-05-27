Viral video shows Cyclone Remal nearing Bengal-Bangladesh coast, watch here

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department reported the highest rainfall in Kutubdia between Sunday night and Monday morning, measuring 125 millimetres, according to The Daily Star.

A lone boat ventured out to sea to film Cyclone Remal as it churned towards the coast, creating a now-viral video showcasing the storm's immense power. While storm clouds gathered, people battened down the hatches and sheltered in place.The footage, which was taken by an adventurous videographer from The Daily Star, a daily publication in Bangladesh, shows a massive column of black clouds rolling across a gloomy sky and casting a menacing shadow over the bustling Bay of Bengal. Strong winds and thunderous roars create tidal waves as the storm surges.

On Sunday night, Cyclone Remal made landfall, slamming between Sagar Island and Khepupara into the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal. The storm left a path of devastation in its wake and caused widespread devastation in Bangladesh, a neighbour of India.

The storm's heavy rains caused waterlogging in a number of areas, making the residents' problems worse. Floodwaters also swept over farmlands. To prevent mishaps, the power supply was cut off in numerous locations beforehand.

The powerful winds seriously damaged homes, especially those with thatched roofs. Significant disruptions were caused throughout the impacted areas by uprooted trees and downed power lines, and two fatalities were reported in Kolkata.

Before the storm arrived, the government of Bangladesh moved 8 lakh people from high-risk areas into shelters. In coastal districts like Satkhira and Cox's Bazar, the weather department of the country had issued warnings about possible high tidal surges and heavy rainfall.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department reported the highest rainfall in Kutubdia between Sunday night and Monday morning, measuring 125 millimetres, according to The Daily Star.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Remal is expected to weaken into a depression by Monday morning before moving northeast and eventually dissipating.