Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Divya Agarwal sparks divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar three months after marriage, deletes...

Noida news: IRS officer arrested for allegedly killing woman whom he met on dating app

Meet man, an IIT graduate who once worked at Flipkart, built Rs 8300 crore company, his salary is…

Viral video shows Cyclone Remal nearing Bengal-Bangladesh coast, watch here

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat High Court lashes at state government, says 'We don’t trust...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Divya Agarwal sparks divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar three months after marriage, deletes...

Noida news: IRS officer arrested for allegedly killing woman whom he met on dating app

Meet man, an IIT graduate who once worked at Flipkart, built Rs 8300 crore company, his salary is…

10 muscle-building foods for gaining lean muscles

Diabetes: Mistakes that you must avoid to prevent sudden blood sugar spike 

Benefits of star anise-infused water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Cyclone Remal Update: Cyclone Remal Strengthens, Set To Land On May 26, West Bengal On High Alert

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 89% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Rajkot Game Zone Fire: 24 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone In Gujarat, Rescue Operation Underway

Divya Agarwal sparks divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar three months after marriage, deletes...

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in LA at 37

Shah Rukh Khan hugs crying Suhana, celebrates with AbRam, Aryan as KKR wins IPL 2024, fans say 'most beautiful moment'

HomeIndia

India

Viral video shows Cyclone Remal nearing Bengal-Bangladesh coast, watch here

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department reported the highest rainfall in Kutubdia between Sunday night and Monday morning, measuring 125 millimetres, according to The Daily Star.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 27, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

Viral video shows Cyclone Remal nearing Bengal-Bangladesh coast, watch here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A lone boat ventured out to sea to film Cyclone Remal as it churned towards the coast, creating a now-viral video showcasing the storm's immense power. While storm clouds gathered, people battened down the hatches and sheltered in place.The footage, which was taken by an adventurous videographer from The Daily Star, a daily publication in Bangladesh, shows a massive column of black clouds rolling across a gloomy sky and casting a menacing shadow over the bustling Bay of Bengal. Strong winds and thunderous roars create tidal waves as the storm surges.

 

 

On Sunday night, Cyclone Remal made landfall, slamming between Sagar Island and Khepupara into the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal. The storm left a path of devastation in its wake and caused widespread devastation in Bangladesh, a neighbour of India.

The storm's heavy rains caused waterlogging in a number of areas, making the residents' problems worse. Floodwaters also swept over farmlands. To prevent mishaps, the power supply was cut off in numerous locations beforehand.

The powerful winds seriously damaged homes, especially those with thatched roofs. Significant disruptions were caused throughout the impacted areas by uprooted trees and downed power lines, and two fatalities were reported in Kolkata.

Before the storm arrived, the government of Bangladesh moved 8 lakh people from high-risk areas into shelters. In coastal districts like Satkhira and Cox's Bazar, the weather department of the country had issued warnings about possible high tidal surges and heavy rainfall.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department reported the highest rainfall in Kutubdia between Sunday night and Monday morning, measuring 125 millimetres, according to The Daily Star.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Remal is expected to weaken into a depression by Monday morning before moving northeast and eventually dissipating.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ali Fazal slams FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's historic win at Cannes after filing FIR against her for...

Meet actress, who was rejected in reality show, mother wanted her to quit acting, made her debut in India's biggest hit

Meet man, farmer’s son who studied under tree, now owns Rs 185458 crore company, is world’s richest IITian with worth...

Exclusive | Heeramandi co-director Snehil Dixit addresses criticism of Bhansali show, admits they went wrong with...

IPL 2024: SRH owner Kavya Maran in tears after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Hyderabad to lift 3rd IPL title - Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement