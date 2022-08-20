Viral video showing Mizoram CM's daughter 'hitting' doctor sparks outrage, he apologises for her ‘misbehaviour’

File Photo | Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

After flak over his daughter hitting a doctor, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tendered a public apology via his official Instagram handle on Saturday. A video went viral earlier this week showing the CM’s only daughter Milari Chhangte hitting a doctor at a clinic.

CM Zoramthanga sought an apology for his daughter's “misbehaviour” with the Aizawl-based dermatologist, adding that he would, in no way, justify her conduct.

The viral video triggered backlash as the medical fraternity staged a protest with participation from more than 800 doctors.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Mizoram chapter condemned the alleged assault. Its members led the protest wearing black badges to their work during the day. The alleged incident took place on Wednesday when the CM’s daughter was asked to get an appointment before visiting for consultation, PTI reported.

“We want that such acts of violence against medical practitioners should never be repeated,” the IMA’s Mizoram chapter said in a statement.

Taking to Instagram, Mizoram CM said that he had visited the doctor and apologised. He thanked the IMA for not taking any “stringent action” against his daughter.

"We have nothing to justify or say in defence of our daughter's behaviour towards the doctor. We ask forgiveness from the doctor and the public," the CM said.

An apology was earlier issued by Chhangte's elder brother Ramthansiama who had said that his sister “went out of control” because of mental stress.

(With inputs from PTI)