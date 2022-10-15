Viral video: Security guard beaten up by resident of Ghaziabad society | Photo: Twitter/@NikhilCh_

The CCTV footage showed a fistfight between a security guard and some residents. According to media reports, the event took place on October 10 at the Windsor Paradise Society in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. The incident, caught on camera, captured a scuffle between the guard and a resident of the building. The footage was published on social media and rapidly went viral.

According to information from the Ghaziabad Police, a family had lately moved into the Windsor Paradise Society in Rajanagar and, therefore, they were seen entering the society often. The guard who was deployed there was unaware of this due to which he did not recognise them.

When he inquired about their location, the man became so furious that he beat the guard. A case was opened after receiving a complaint from the guard, and remedial measures are being taken.

Recently, numerous videos have surfaced in which people can be seen bashing security officers, first in Noida and now in the society of Ghaziabad. At the Ajnara Homes society in Noida, a woman is accused of assaulting a security guard in August.

