Viral Video: Resident thrashes security guard at Ghaziabad's society

On social media, a video of infuriated resident assaulting a security guard in a Ghaziabad housing society has surfaced. The incident took place in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh's Vaishali Sector 5 neighbourhood, which is home to the Kaushambi police station. CCTV cameras in the area captured the entire incident, and the video quickly went viral on social media.

The security guard has been identified as Krishna, who works in the Ghaziabad neighbourhood of Thana Kaushambi in Vaishali Sector 5, Plot No. 706. Last night, a society resident got angry when the guard took too long to open the door when he arrived home late at night.

The guard, Krishna, was severely injured after the man who jumped the society's gate started beating the guard who happened to come to open the door. Since the incident came to light, residents' anger has risen. The CCTV footage is drawing increasing attention and is a hot topic of conversation.

Here's the video:

People are talking about such frequent incidents after this beating incident was caught on CCTV. Several cases had already come to light before this, including the assaulting of the guard at the Society's gate in Web City, Ghaziabad. In a separate incident, a man was detained after repeatedly slapping the security guard at his Gurugram apartment. A woman was arrested earlier this year in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for violently attacking a security guard at a housing complex.

