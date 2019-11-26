Viral video: Punjab cop consoles elderly woman, gets praise from netizens

Policemen in India are always considered as tough, rude and someone difficult to work with.

While policemen in India by and large suffer from a poor public image, a video clipping of a Punjab Police Constable hugging and consoling an old woman has gone viral, winning him fulsome praise from netizens for his empathy.

Shared by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF), the post accompanying the clipping said, "This police constable should be the ultimate role model for the police. Look at the deep sense of sensitivity and empathy with which he listens to and wipes the tears of this elderly citizen".

This Police Constable should be the ultimate role model for the police. Look at the deep sense of sensitivity and empathy with which he listens to and wipes the tears of this elderly citizen. ⁦⁦@PunjabPoliceInd⁩ ⁦@BPRDIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/aBsbnr1wor — Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) November 23, 2019

The 56-second clipping posted on November 23 had recorded 521 retweets and more than 2K likes.

Praising him, one Twitter user posted: "Police forces need such men who are sensitive towards the issues of common people. Respect for this gentleman."

One user commented: "Must record and publicise these stories. Plenty of such stories but only the negative stuff gets traction. Police public collaboration is the way to go."

Some Twitter users asked for the name of the policeman. "What is his name? He is being a good human first and police next. I think we all should keep the identities in that order, always. The way he hugged her..very touching," read one post.

If police start behaving like this officer , half of crime may come down . Corrective and emotional support in early stage of distress can be a great strength. — Ajay (@ajaydutt) November 25, 2019

What is his name? He is being a good human first and police next. I think we all should keep the identities in that order, always. — Jyeshtha Maitrei (@JMAITREI) November 24, 2019

This is the face of Police which is rarely shown https://t.co/llIwo9lAW4 — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) November 24, 2019

Amazing. Heartwarming — Amar (@Amars911) November 24, 2019

Wish every police guy was as sensitive as him. Cheers to this gentleman. — Shail016 (@shail016) November 24, 2019

Salute real human great man love you — Devender Verma (@Devende66910277) November 24, 2019