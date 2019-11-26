Trending#

Maharashtra

Shiv Sena

NCP

Constitution Day

  1. Home
  2. India


Viral video: Punjab cop consoles elderly woman, gets praise from netizens

Heartwarming


Viral video: Punjab cop consoles elderly woman, gets praise from netizens

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 11:49 AM IST

Policemen in India are always considered as tough, rude and someone difficult to work with. 

While policemen in India by and large suffer from a poor public image, a video clipping of a Punjab Police Constable hugging and consoling an old woman has gone viral, winning him fulsome praise from netizens for his empathy.

Shared by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF), the post accompanying the clipping said, "This police constable should be the ultimate role model for the police. Look at the deep sense of sensitivity and empathy with which he listens to and wipes the tears of this elderly citizen".

The 56-second clipping posted on November 23 had recorded 521 retweets and more than 2K likes.

Praising him, one Twitter user posted: "Police forces need such men who are sensitive towards the issues of common people. Respect for this gentleman."

One user commented: "Must record and publicise these stories. Plenty of such stories but only the negative stuff gets traction. Police public collaboration is the way to go."

Some Twitter users asked for the name of the policeman. "What is his name? He is being a good human first and police next. I think we all should keep the identities in that order, always. The way he hugged her..very touching," read one post.