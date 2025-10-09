Viral Video: PM Modi, UK PM Keir Starmer enjoy rendition of Ed Sheeran-Arijit Singh's 'Sapphire' in Mumbai, WATCH

A classical rendition of Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh's popular song 'Sapphire' stole the show at a cultural event in Mumbai as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted his British counterpart, Keir Starmer.

Starmer is on his first official visit to India. In a video clip shared by Prime Minister Modi on 'X', the two leaders were seen sitting together, enjoying the rendition of 'Sapphire', which PM Modi described as a "great example of India-UK cultural partnership".

"Wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh’s Sapphire, which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership!" PM Modi wrote on 'X', as he shared the video.

Starmer's rare Hindi address

Earlier today, British PM Keir Starmer struck a chord with the audience at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai as he began his greetings in Hindi, saying, "Namaskar Mumbai, Mujhe yaha aakar bahot khushi hui" (Hello Mumbai, I am very happy to have come here).

"I hope that was roughly right, but look, it’s fantastic to be here with all of you and with Prime Minister Modi and just to see the room as vibrant and energetic as this is fantastic. India’s financial and economic capital, Namaskar," Starmer said.

Starmer's Hindi remark drew applause from the audience, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who couldn't suppress a smile. Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister asserted that the UK and India are natural partners in fintech. "I want the UK to be the number 1 choice for investment in finance & fintech". He also hailed the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing it as a "huge win" for both nations, and a "huge statement about shared belief."