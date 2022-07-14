Viral video: Pit Bull that killed elderly owner in Lucknow handed over to authorities; experts to examine cause

Pit Bull is one of the most dangerous breeds in the world.

The Pit Bull that killed its 82-year-old owner has been handed over to the authorities in Lucknow. The victim's son, a gym trainer, covered the face of the dog with a cloth and carried it to a government vehicle that transported it to the official kennel. The video of the transfer, tweeted by a journalist, has gone viral. According to reports, a four-member panel will examine why the animal killed its owner.

The retired teacher had been found dead in a pool of blood by her son. The woman was alone in the house at the time of her death.

According to the victim's neighbour, the family had two dogs -- the Pit Bull and a Labrador. Both had been friendly.

In UP's Lucknow, a gym trainer's 80-year-old mother was mauled to death by their pet dog- a pitbull. The dog was taken away by the Nagar Nigam team today. Amit, the owner, drops the dog in the Nagar Nigam van.

On Wednesday, the Pit Bull suddenly turned on Sushila and ferociously attacked her. The neighbour heard the cries for help from the woman and tried to help her but the frenzied dog kept biting her.

A neighbour told Aaj Tak that the dog was eating the victim's flesh. The neighbour added that the dog didn't stop attacking Sushila even when they hit it with stones.

The Pit Bull has been kept at the city's animal care centre.

Pit Bull is one of the most ferocious breeds of dogs. In the year 2000, the United States CDC examined the total deaths related to dog bites and they found that out of total fatalities between 1979 and 1998, Rottweilers and pit bull–type dogs accounted for 67% deaths. It said, "There appears to be a breed-specific problem with fatalities."