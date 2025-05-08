In response to Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 innocent lives, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday, i.e., May 7 to target nine terror camps operating in Pakistan and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

In response to Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 innocent lives, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday, i.e., May 7 to target nine terror camps operating in Pakistan and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). The strikes targeted nine key terror camps in Pakistan linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The nation stands united in the fight against terrorism and its backers. Meanwhile, a viral video of a Pakistani national hailing 'Operation Sindoor' is making waves online, sparking reactions from netizens.

Shared on Instagram, a Pak national named Abhay justified India's right to hit back to the terror attack in Pahalgam. "I am Pakistani and I will say it straight - India had every right to hit back. First, you (Pakistan) attack their people and when they respond, suddenly it's all about peace, human rights. Where was the same energy when 26 innocent lives were lost?"

"Now, when India hits back, Pakistan starts playing the victim card. And yes, no one prefers war - neither India nor Pakistan. When you start breeding terrorism, don't act surprised when it comes your way. And it's easy to preach peace when it's not your people getting killed. And let's not forget that India never started this. They just responded and to me, that's not an act of war, that's just justice", he added.

