Video: Noida students perform dangerous stunt on Fortuner SUV, police begin probe

Noida Police has taken cognizance of the viral video and has started an investigation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

Video: Noida students perform dangerous stunt on Fortuner SUV, police begin probe (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

Noida viral video: A video showing two SUV cars performing stunts on road in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in Sector 126 of the city.

Reports suggest the two college students of Amity University performed the stunt with the two white Toyota Fortuner cars. After the video surfaced, the Noida Police has launched a probe into the matter for possibly endangering lives.

In the video, with late Punjabi singer Sindhu Moose Wala song playing in the background, the cars can be seen doing dangerous 360-degree drift stunts side by side on a road.

One of the cars then repeats the stunt at a parking space on the road. A man can be seen recording the video on his phone. Check out the video below:

Reports suggest that the students were reportedly doing it to go viral and gain followers on social media. Taking cognizance of this video, Noida Police has started an investigation. Police say that further action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come out in the investigation.

