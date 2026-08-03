Viral video: Melody toffees steal spotlight as Congress celebrates Datia bypoll win

Several videos of Congress workers celebrating Ghanshyam Singh's victory in the Datia Assembly bypoll have gone viral on social media. In one such video, party workers are seen distributing Melody toffees to each other as a political taunt aimed at the BJP and PM Modi.

Congress party workers in Bhopal found a unique way to celebrate Ghanshyam Singh's win in the Datia bypolls. In one of the viral clips, Congress party workers, who were confident of winning during the counting of votes, were seen distributing 'Melody' toffees to each other as a political taunt aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi. Ghanshyam registered the win by a margin of 6,016 votes over BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari and secured 66,757 votes. With this win, Congress managed to retain its constituency after the disqualification of sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bhati in April.

See the celebration video:

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers distribute 'Melody' toffees and burst crackers as the party's candidate, Ghanshyam Singh, leads from the Datia Assembly constituency by 12,221 votes over BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari pic.twitter.com/yXPRbhiVv4 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

The voting for the Datia Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh was held on July 30.

Why did Datia go into a by-election?

The bypoll for the Datia Assembly seat was necessitated after the disqualification of sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bhati in April, following a Delhi court's conviction and sentencing him in a bank fraud and cheating case.

Who is Ghanshyam Singh?

The 69-year-old is a veteran Congress leader and a former MLA from the constituency. He belongs to the Datia royal family and is quite an influential political figure in the district.

His father, Krishna Singh Ju Deo, also contested the Lok Sabha election on the Congress party's ticket from the Bhind-Datia constituency and won in 1984.

He himself has been an MLA from Datia several times before, as he won the Assembly seat first in 1993, defeating BJP's Shambhu Dayal Tiwari. In the next elections, he was denied a ticket, but he came back in the 2003 polls and clinched the seat, defeating Avdesh Nayak.