Video: Man tries to smuggle US dollars in gutkha pouches, gets caught at Kolkata Airport

The passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

Video: Man tries to smuggle US dollars in gutkha pouches, gets caught at Kolkata Airport (Photo: ANI)

Customs officials at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Monday said they arrested a man who was trying to smuggle cash worth USD 4,000 concealed in gutkha pouches.

According to the officials, the man was intercepted on Sunday on the basis of intelligence inputs.

"He was scheduled to depart to Bangkok after immigration formalities. We intercepted him and during the search of his checked-in baggage we found that he was smuggling dollars. The search resulted in the recovery of $4,000 concealed inside gutkha pouches," a Customs official said.

The official said that the recovered foreign currency has been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act.

The passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act. The accused was produced before a special court which has remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

READ | Mysterious transparent sea creature with black tiny eyes grabs attention of netizens

