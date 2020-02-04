Viral video: Man drags traffic cop on car's bonnet to escape paper check

A two-month-old video of a man dragging traffic cop on car's bonnet to escape paper check by the traffic cops has gone viral on social media.

The constable was trying to stop the accused by jumping atop his car's bonnet. The man dragged the traffic cop for two kilometers

The video of the incident, that took place in November last year, went viral on social media on Sunday.

The victim constable's name is Sunil who received injuries in the incident that happened in the Nangloi area of outer Delhi.

According to the sources in Delhi traffic police, the cops were checking papers of the vehicle at Nangloi Chowk when the accused's car came from another side. The policemen indicated the accused to stop but after slowing the speed of his car the man tried to escape. Then in a bid to stop the motorist, Sunil jumped atop the bonnet of his car.

Shockingly, instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused accelerated the vehicle and dragged the cop to about two kilometers. The co-passenger in the car recorded the whole incident on his mobile. After so many requests, the accused gave a chance to Sunil to get down and then he fled away.

So many incidents of rogue drivers in Delhi in the past. Here's one more. No matter how traffic police behaves with you, this should not be done. There should be harsh punishment so that no one dares to repeat this. pic.twitter.com/aOlutBDRYn — Shantonil Nag (@ShantonilNag) February 2, 2020

Now, after about two months the clip went viral on social media that prompted the police department to initiate a probe in the matter.

The video has garnered reactions from social media. While some are in shock, some showed anger on the police for such a late probe.

This is scary Pheww the guy who is driving the car should be handed over to the police on duty so that they give him proper treatment — Marwadichoro (@Marwadi25) February 2, 2020

Height of ARROGANCE... These people have no respect for Law of the land... should be put behind bars... — Subba Ra (@yessirtns) February 2, 2020

This is beyond belief! What kind of animals are inside the car? — Varun Rai (@varunvrai) February 2, 2020

Its madness. Would be shot down at the beginning of 5 seconds in the US. — Dev (@OnlyPrions) February 2, 2020

Attempt to murder ka case hona chahiye ispe — Tanvi Narula (@tanvinarula6) February 2, 2020

This is clear case of attempt to murder ,that too to a govt serviceman. — Amit (@Text_to_Amit) February 2, 2020

Horrible, such people should be jailed — Zealeous (@blithesoul_) February 3, 2020

(Inputs from IANS)