Viral video: Man drags traffic cop on car's bonnet to escape paper check

The constable was trying to stop the accused by jumping atop his car's bonnet. The man dragged the traffic cop for two kilometers


Updated: Feb 4, 2020, 09:17 AM IST

A two-month-old video of a man dragging traffic cop on car's bonnet to escape paper check by the traffic cops has gone viral on social media. 

The video of the incident, that took place in November last year, went viral on social media on Sunday.

The victim constable's name is Sunil who received injuries in the incident that happened in the Nangloi area of outer Delhi.

According to the sources in Delhi traffic police, the cops were checking papers of the vehicle at Nangloi Chowk when the accused's car came from another side. The policemen indicated the accused to stop but after slowing the speed of his car the man tried to escape. Then in a bid to stop the motorist, Sunil jumped atop the bonnet of his car.

Shockingly, instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused accelerated the vehicle and dragged the cop to about two kilometers. The co-passenger in the car recorded the whole incident on his mobile. After so many requests, the accused gave a chance to Sunil to get down and then he fled away.

Now, after about two months the clip went viral on social media that prompted the police department to initiate a probe in the matter.

The video has garnered reactions from social media. While some are in shock, some showed anger on the police for such a late probe. 

(Inputs from IANS)