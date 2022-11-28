Karnataka: Professor calls Muslim student 'terrorist', suspended after video of incident goes viral (screengarb from the viral video)

A professor at a Bengaluru college has been suspended after he referred to a Muslim student as a 'terrorist' during a class. The incident took place on Friday, November 26, at the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Udupi district of Karnataka.

The action against the professor came after a video of the incident went viral on social media, and the college said that it has initiated a probe into the matter.

In the viral video, the student can be seen confronting the professor after the latter called him a 'terrorist' during the class. "Being a Muslim and facing this everyday is not funny," the student can be heard saying in the video. Subsequently, the professor replied that the student was like his son, to which, the student said, "No, if a father says like that, it's on him. It's not funny."

The college has issued a statement saying, "The institute has already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over."

