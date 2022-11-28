Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Karnataka: Professor calls Muslim student 'terrorist', suspended after video of incident goes viral

Karnataka: In the viral video, the student can be seen confronting the professor after the latter called him a 'terrorist' during the class.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

Karnataka: Professor calls Muslim student 'terrorist', suspended after video of incident goes viral
Karnataka: Professor calls Muslim student 'terrorist', suspended after video of incident goes viral (screengarb from the viral video)

A professor at a Bengaluru college has been suspended after he referred to a Muslim student as a 'terrorist' during a class. The incident took place on Friday, November 26, at the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Udupi district of Karnataka. 

The action against the professor came after a video of the incident went viral on social media, and the college said that it has initiated a probe into the matter.

In the viral video, the student can be seen confronting the professor after the latter called him a 'terrorist' during the class. "Being a Muslim and facing this everyday is not funny," the student can be heard saying in the video. Subsequently, the professor replied that the student was like his son, to which, the student said, "No, if a father says like that, it's on him. It's not funny."

Watch the video here:

 

The college has issued a statement saying, "The institute has already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over."

 

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Elderly woman steals gold necklace worth Rs 10 lakh, watch video here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history, smashes 7 sixes in an over during Vijay Hazare trophy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.