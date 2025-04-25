The house of Thoker, also known as Adil Guree, was located in Bijbehara town while Sheikh’s house was situated in Tral area of Awantipore in Pulwama district. A purported video of one of the blasts has been doing the rounds on social media.

The houses reportedly belonging to terrorists Adil Hussain Thoker and Asif Sheikh -- two of the accused in the brutal Pahalgam attack that occurred earlier this week -- were destroyed in separate blasts on Friday (April 25). The house of Thoker, also known as Adil Guree, was located in Bijbehara town while Sheikh’s house was situated in Tral area of Awantipore in Pulwama district. A purported video of one of the blasts has been doing the rounds on social media.

Stored explosives triggered blasts

As per reports, explosives stored at the terrorists' houses triggered the blasts during demolition drives carried out by the government of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its anti-terrorism efforts.

Earlier, police in Anantnag district released sketches of three terrorists accused in the attack, viz., Thoker, Hashim Musa alias Suleman, and Ali Bhai aka Talha Bhai. The police announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh each for information leading to their arrests.

Pahalgam attack targeted tourists

On Tuesday (April 22), 26 people -- most of them tourists from several states of India -- were killed in a brazen terror attack in Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. The deceased also included a local resident and a Nepali national. The Indian government said that cross-border linkages to the attack have been found while Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the brazen attack.

India-Pak diplomatic crisis

The attack has triggered a swift and fierce diplomatic standoff between India and Pakistan as Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the neighbouring country. India has paused the crucial Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and suspended visa services for all Pakistani nationals. Pakistan has retaliating by suspending the 1972 Simla Agreement and closing its airspace for Indian airlines.