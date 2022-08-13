Viral video: Jabalpur cop in plain clothes throws, slaps, punches 9-year-old boy; booked

Police (File)

A CCTV video showing two men punching, throwing, and mercilessly slapping a nine-year-old boy has gone viral. The Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against the men, including a Special Armed Forces (SAF) constable. They accused the boy of stealing a bicycle in Jabalpur.

The incident took place in the Ranjhi police station limits and the SAF 6th Battalion constable has been identified as Ashok Thapa, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Bahuguna.

"The constable caught the boy near Mastana Square after being told about a bicycle theft and hit him. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act and song) and section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act," an official said.

A nine-year-old boy, cornered on a street in a residential area, is wildly thrashed by men on bikes, including a policeman in civilian clothes, for allegedly stealing a bicycle in Jabalpur, @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/5P5aqLcI1v August 13, 2022

A case has been registered in Ranjhi police station and the constable has been issued a notice for further action, the official said.

With inputs from PTI