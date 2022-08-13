Search icon
Viral video: Jabalpur cop in plain clothes throws, slaps, punches 9-year-old boy; booked

The incident took place in the Ranjhi police station limits and the SAF 6th Battalion constable has been identified as Ashok Thapa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 09:58 PM IST

Police (File)

A CCTV video showing two men punching, throwing, and mercilessly slapping a nine-year-old boy has gone viral. The Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against the men, including a Special Armed Forces (SAF) constable. They accused the boy of stealing a bicycle in Jabalpur.

The incident took place in the Ranjhi police station limits and the SAF 6th Battalion constable has been identified as Ashok Thapa, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Bahuguna.

"The constable caught the boy near Mastana Square after being told about a bicycle theft and hit him. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act and song) and section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act," an official said.

A case has been registered in Ranjhi police station and the constable has been issued a notice for further action, the official said.

With inputs from PTI

