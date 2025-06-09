In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, an Indian student can be seen getting handcuffed, pinned to the ground at an airport in the US and deported back to India.

Yet another example of Indian students getting insulted, thrashed and handcuffed before being deported from the US has surfaced. In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, an Indian student can be seen getting handcuffed, pinned to the ground at an airport in the US and deported back to India. Taking to X, a user Kunal Jain wrote, "I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy."

Jain also said that the student spoke Haryanvi and insisted that he wasn’t crazy, but the authorities were trying to make him look one. Urging Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter the US authorities, he said, "These children get their visas and get on a flight in the morning. For some reason, they are unable to explain the reason for their visit to the immigration authorities and are sent back on the evening flight tied up like criminals. Every day 3-4 such cases are happening. There have been more such cases in the last few days."

US President Donald Trump may be taking stringent steps against migrants and deporting them in US Air Force aeroplanes in handcuffs, but he may welcome you with open arms if you are ready to pay a hefty amount. This is possible if you get a Gold Card visa, which offers US permanent residency in return for a $5 million investment. Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit 2025, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that it could be popular among wealthy Indians.

According to new Pew Research Center estimates based on the 2022 American Community Survey, the unauthorized immigrant population in the US grew to 11.0 million in 2022. There was a long-term downward trend from 2007 to 2019, however, it increased to 10.5 million in 2021. The centre also says that the population of the U.S. unauthorized immigrant has likely grown over the past two years. The encounters with migrants at U.S. borders reached their record high in 2022-23. On the other hand, and the number of applicants waiting for decisions on asylum claims increased by about 1 million by the end of this period.