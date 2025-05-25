A canopy collapsed at Delhi Airport after heavy rain, sparking political criticism and raising concerns over infrastructure safety.

A canopy at Terminal 1 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport gave way under pressure after heavy rainfall hit the National Capital Region on Sunday. Strong winds and thunderstorms caused severe waterlogging in the area, and the intense downpour led to the airport canopy bursting and collapsing due to water accumulation. The incident was captured on camera by a bystander and later shared online, quickly becoming a topic of political debate.

The video, which showed rainwater collecting on the sloped canopy until it could no longer hold the weight, was posted by the Kerala Congress on X (formerly Twitter). The caption took a sarcastic jab at the Central government’s development claims, stating: “Vikas (development) overflows in Delhi Airport after a drizzle.”

The sudden change in weather came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the region. According to the IMD, the area was expected to experience a dust storm followed by heavy rain and thunderstorms, with wind speeds between 60 to 100 km per hour.

In response to the incident, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a statement saying that the collapse was not due to any structural flaw, but rather a design response to extreme weather. The statement read:

"As a part of the design’s natural response to extreme conditions and to prevent excessive water retention, a section of the external tensile fabric at the T1 Arrival forecourt adjusted under pressure, thereby aiding in water dispersal. There was no structural compromise or impact to other parts of the terminal."

DIAL also said that quick action was taken by ground staff to restore normal operations, and there was minimal disruption to airport services.

This incident reminded many of a similar collapse at the same terminal in June 2023, where one person died and five others were injured during heavy rainfall. Following that event, several flights were cancelled or shifted to other terminals.

The 2024 incident has once again sparked political reactions, with opposition parties criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, accusing it of poor infrastructure planning and corruption.