Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Get out': Haryana women's panel chief gets into heated argument with woman police officer

Haryana woman's panel chief was unhappy with the woman officer for not following her order regarding a marital dispute.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

'Get out': Haryana women's panel chief gets into heated argument with woman police officer
Screengrab from the video of the incident.

Chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women Renu Bhatia got into a heated argument with a woman police officer over a case of marital dispute. The incident took place on Friday in Haryana's Kaithal during a meeting of the state women's panel chief with police officers.

A video of the incident is going on social media wherein Bhatia can be heard asking the woman cop to 'get out' and warning her of initiating a departmental inquiry against her.

In the video, Bhatia is seen asking the woman police officer, "You could have slapped him (the man) tightly. You got the girl checked (medically) thrice. Get out! There will be a departmental inquiry against you."

When the officer protested, Bhatia said she got the woman medically examined thrice but not the man. As the officer tried to respond, Bhatia directed the SHO to escort her outside.

"We have not come here to get insulted," the officer replied. In response, Bhatia asked, "Are you here to get the girl insulted?"

Watch the video here:

As the argument continued and the officer asked how she had insulted the woman, Bhatia again asked her why she had got the woman examined thrice. "Do not argue with me and go out," Bhatia is seen in the video telling the woman police officer.

READ | If stray dogs attack people, those who feed them could be held liable, says Supreme Court

The officer was then escorted out of the meeting room by a fellow police official. Bhatia had earlier ordered a medical examination of the man and was unhappy over the officer not following her order.

Later, speaking to reporters, Bhatia said the man would undergo a medical examination. "You saw how she (the woman police officer) spoke when I asked her why she did not get the medical examination (of the man) conducted," Bhatia told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast and Ritu Rathee's family photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Tension grips Rajouri district over land dispute, section 144 imposed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.