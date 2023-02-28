Viral video: Two men in SUV steal flower pots set up for G20 event in Gurugram (photo: Twitter)

As Gurugram has geared up for the G20 event to be held from March 1, the city has adopted a festive look with several hoardings with welcome messages with the G20 logo, flower pots, cleanliness etc.

Amid this, a video of two men allegedly stealing flower pots set up for the event has gone viral on social media. The duo can be seen putting pots into a high-end vehicle with a VIP licence plate. Check out the video here:

A rich man in an expensive car stealing flower pots kept for G20 program in Gurugram

He might have bought that car by doing such honest things pic.twitter.com/op4hxxmqZf — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) February 28, 2023

Now, Joint CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, SK Chahal, has said that the video has come to his cognizance and action will be taken against the two men.

According to reports, representatives from 39 countries are expected to participate in the event. They would discuss anti-corruption measures taken up in their countries and to what extent were those successful in curbing corruption.

