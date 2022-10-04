Search icon
Gujarat garba venue attacked, cops thrash accused in public as villagers cheer in viral video

Gujarat: A mob of around 150 people pelted stones at the group performing Garba on the premises of a temple at Undhela village on Monday night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

Screengrab from the viral video.

Police personnel in Gujarat's Kheda district tied some Muslim men to a pole and thrashed them with sticks, compelling them to publicly apologize to the villagers for allegedly throwing stones at a Navratri Garba event, viral videos on Twitter show.

In one video clip the villagers including children are seen watching the police action and cheering when the accused were beaten. When the media inquired about the video clip, Ahmedabad Range Inspector General V Chandrashekhar said he has not come across any such video clip. If there is any violation of the law on the side of the police, he will institute an investigation into it.

A mob of around 150 people pelted stones at the group performing Garba on the premises of a temple at Undhela village on Monday night, said an official.

Police detained 13 persons after a First Information Report was registered at Matar police station, said Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai. Police were deployed in large number at the village following the incident, he added.

"The village Sarpanch (head) had organised Garba at a temple. A mob from the Muslim community tried to stop it from taking place," Bajpai told reporters.

"As per the FIR, 43 of the accused have been identified by their name. The FIR says a mob of 150 people including women and men attacked the group performing Garba by pelting stones," the official said.

Earlier, Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya had said a group of people led by two men identified as Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and started causing trouble.

