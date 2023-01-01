Video: Fire breaks out in Madhya Pradesh hotel after cylinder explosion, no injuries reported (Photo: Twitter)

A fire broke out in a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Satna on Sunday morning after a gas cylinder exploded. However, no one was injured in the incident, a police official said. The incident, which took place around 11 am, has been caught on camera.

The hotel is situated near Chandni Talkies and the sound of the blast and the resultant fire was heard and seen from a long distance, Kotwali police station inspector Satyendra Mohan Upadhyay told PTI.

"Those at the hotel managed to come out safely. The blaze was doused some time later after three fire engines were deployed. The owners of the hotel have claimed they have suffered losses of Rs 3 lakh as several items were gutted," he added.

