Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Video: Fire breaks out in Madhya Pradesh hotel after cylinder explosion, no injuries reported

Madhya Pradesh: The fire was brought under control and no one was injured in the incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

Video: Fire breaks out in Madhya Pradesh hotel after cylinder explosion, no injuries reported
Video: Fire breaks out in Madhya Pradesh hotel after cylinder explosion, no injuries reported (Photo: Twitter)

A fire broke out in a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Satna on Sunday morning after a gas cylinder exploded. However, no one was injured in the incident, a police official said. The incident, which took place around 11 am, has been caught on camera.

The hotel is situated near Chandni Talkies and the sound of the blast and the resultant fire was heard and seen from a long distance, Kotwali police station inspector Satyendra Mohan Upadhyay told PTI.

"Those at the hotel managed to come out safely. The blaze was doused some time later after three fire engines were deployed. The owners of the hotel have claimed they have suffered losses of Rs 3 lakh as several items were gutted," he added.

READ | Delhi: Woman killed after car drags her for several kms, all accused held

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 Result 2022 soon: See steps to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.