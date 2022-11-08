Video: Drunk driver kills 50-year-old man in Gurugram as car stunt goes wrong, 8 arrested (screengrab from the viral video)

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old man, who was hit by one of the persons performing stunts with his car allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place in Udyog Vihar Phase-4 in Gurugram on Sunday night.

Police said the deceased man was yet to be identified but he seemed to be a rag picker. An FIR has been registered at the Udyog Vihar police station. CCTV footage of the incident, in which two persons were also injured, is going viral on social media.

Two four-wheelers have been seized from the possession of the accused, they said. CCTV cameras showed around 10-12 youths performing stunts using three cars -- a Maruti Ertiga, a Hyundai Venue and a Hyundai Creta -- in front of a liquor outlet at around 2 am, they said.

According to the police, Saurabh Sharma alias Saiby, Rahul, Ravi Singh alias Ravinder, Vikas alias Vicky, Mohit, Mukul Soni and Luv and Ashok have been arrested. All of them other than Ashok were produced in a city court, which remanded them to judicial custody, they said.

"Saurabh Sharma, Mukul Soni and Luv were working with a tour and travel agency. Rahul works in a private company, while Mohit is a computer operator at the additional deputy commissioner's office. Ravi and Vikas are brothers," a senior police officer said.

Complainant Annu Kumar Gupta, who was among the two injured, said he worked at the liquor outlet close to the accident spot. "The one driving Ertiga rammed into me and Sushil. There was another man on the road and he got killed in the accident," Gupta said in his complaint.

"First, accused Saurabh performed a car stunt and in the second stunt, he hit three people standing outside a liquor shop with the intention of killing them, in which a middle-aged man died. We have nabbed all the accused," Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

(With inputs from PTI)