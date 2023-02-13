Search icon
Viral video: Drunk container truck driver drags car for 3 km in Meerut, passengers escape

Uttar Pradesh: The four car passengers shouted out to the truck driver, asking him to stop, but the heavy vehicle drove on.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

Viral video: Drunk container truck driver drags car for 3 km in Meerut, passengers escape (Photo: Screengrab)

Truck viral video: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet which shows a container truck dragging a car. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut where recently a speeding car rammed into a wedding procession killing two people and injuring 12 others.

Reports suggest the container truck hit the white hatchback car and dragged it for about 3 km. Luckily, all the four occupants of the car jumped out in time and escaped any serious injury.

They shouted out to the truck driver, asking him to stop, but the heavy vehicle drove on and only came to a halt after police gave chase and intercepted it. Check out the viral video here:

The driver, who was reportedly drunk, has been taken into custody. The incident reportedly followed an altercation between the car occupants and the truck driver.

The Meerut truck drag has yet again brought rash driving under the spotlight and raised serious questions on enforcement of traffic rules in a country which reports nearly 2 lakh accident deaths annually.

READ | Gurgaon-Alwar RRTS: Delhi-Neemrana in minutes, Ghaziabad-Murthal in 1 hour via Delhi-Panipat RRTS

(With inputs from IANS)

