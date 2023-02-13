Viral video: Drunk container truck driver drags car for 3 km in Meerut, passengers escape (Photo: Screengrab)

Truck viral video: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet which shows a container truck dragging a car. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut where recently a speeding car rammed into a wedding procession killing two people and injuring 12 others.

Reports suggest the container truck hit the white hatchback car and dragged it for about 3 km. Luckily, all the four occupants of the car jumped out in time and escaped any serious injury.

They shouted out to the truck driver, asking him to stop, but the heavy vehicle drove on and only came to a halt after police gave chase and intercepted it. Check out the viral video here:

मेरठ में ट्रक वाले ने कार को 1 km तक घसीटा पुलीस ट्रक ड्राइवर को कस्टडी में लिया pic.twitter.com/5fkBNbv0VE — Tushar Srivastava (@TusharSrilive) February 13, 2023

The driver, who was reportedly drunk, has been taken into custody. The incident reportedly followed an altercation between the car occupants and the truck driver.

The Meerut truck drag has yet again brought rash driving under the spotlight and raised serious questions on enforcement of traffic rules in a country which reports nearly 2 lakh accident deaths annually.

(With inputs from IANS)