Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Viral Video: BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali threatens woman activist

Limbavali allegedly tried to snatch the petition from her.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

Viral Video: BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali threatens woman activist
Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali

A viral video showing Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali threatening a woman political activist has gone viral. The activist, Ruth Sagar Mary, said she had approached the politician on the road and asked him to address her problems, but he allegedly misbehaved with him and threatened him to get her booted into jail. The activist is also a Congress worker.

Limbavali allegedly tried to snatch the petition from her.

"MLA Limbavali has instructed the police to boot me out into the prison repeatedly. He told me, do you have any respect and honor? You encroach the land and now you come in front of the MLA. He also asked the police to drag me to the police station and made me sit there," Ruth stated.

She met her to resolve her complaint that Bengaluru's municipal body had been attempting to demolish her property built in 1971. She said the MLA should have behaved in a proper manner.

She alleged she was detained by the police for several hours.

She also claimed the MLA had the intention to assault her.

Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao said the State Women's Commission must take cognizance of the incident. He accused BJP leaders of arrogance.

The Revenue Department has filed a complaint against Ruth for obstructing their duty.

With inputs from IANS

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 441 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.