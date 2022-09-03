Viral Video: BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali threatens woman activist

Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali

A viral video showing Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali threatening a woman political activist has gone viral. The activist, Ruth Sagar Mary, said she had approached the politician on the road and asked him to address her problems, but he allegedly misbehaved with him and threatened him to get her booted into jail. The activist is also a Congress worker.

Limbavali allegedly tried to snatch the petition from her.

"MLA Limbavali has instructed the police to boot me out into the prison repeatedly. He told me, do you have any respect and honor? You encroach the land and now you come in front of the MLA. He also asked the police to drag me to the police station and made me sit there," Ruth stated.

She met her to resolve her complaint that Bengaluru's municipal body had been attempting to demolish her property built in 1971. She said the MLA should have behaved in a proper manner.

She alleged she was detained by the police for several hours.

She also claimed the MLA had the intention to assault her.

Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao said the State Women's Commission must take cognizance of the incident. He accused BJP leaders of arrogance.

The Revenue Department has filed a complaint against Ruth for obstructing their duty.

With inputs from IANS