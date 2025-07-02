Viral Video: Another mid-air scare as Pune-bound SpiceJet plane's window frame pops out, airline says...

A SpiceJet plane's window frame dislodged mid-air on Tuesday as it was flying from Goa towards Pune, bringing panic to the passengers. The low-cost airline has since issued a statement on the incident. Read on to know more on this.

A SpiceJet plane's window frame dislodged mid-air on Tuesday as it was flying from Goa towards Pune, bringing panic to the passengers. The low-cost airline, however, said in a statement that cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the journey and there was no impact on the safety of the passengers. SpiceJet added the window panel was fixed upon landing at the next station, in accordance with standard maintenance procedures.

SpiceJet issues statement

SpiceJet said in its statement on the incident, "A cosmetic window frame on one of SpiceJet’s Q400 aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged. It is important to note that this was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade, and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way."

"The Q400 aircraft is equipped with multiple layers of window panes, including a robust, pressure-bearing outer pane, ensuring that passenger safety is never at risk, even in the unlikely event of a superficial or cosmetic component coming loose," the Gurugram-headquartered airline added.

Passenger posts video online

The incident came to light after a passenger aboard the aircraft posted a video of the popped-out window panel on the social media platform X. "The whole interior window assembly just fell off mid flight. And this flight is now supposed to take off and head to Jaipur. Wonder if it’s air worthy," he wrote in the post. Another passenger of the flight told The Indian Express the window frame fell off just half-an-hour into the journey. "A woman was sitting behind me and she was with a baby. Half an hour after takeoff, the window (close to her) just popped out. The woman got scared and it was damn concerning," the passenger told the publication.

Flurry of aviation incidents

The incident comes as mid-air scares continue to be reported on an everyday basis, especially in the aftermath of the tragic Air India plane crash last month. On June 12, Air India's Flight 171 -- carrying 242 people -- 230 passengers and 12 crew members -- crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad international airport, killing all but one person on board. The crash marked one of India's deadliest aviation accidents ever. The plane crashed in a residential area close to the airport and killed dozens others on the ground.