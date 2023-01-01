Video: 4 men try to kidnap woman outside gym in Haryana's Yamunanagar, one held (Photo: ANI)

Haryana: A woman narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt by four men in Haryana`s Yamunanagar on Saturday. Reports suggest that the four men gave up their kidnapping attempt outside a gym and ran away after the lady screamed and fought back.

The entire incident has been caught on a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity of the gym. The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the truth behind the alleged crime and find out what exactly transpired.

In the CCTV video, two men can be seen walking up to a parked car and then entering it and closing the doors. Moments later they are seen rushing out of the car and running away. Check out the CCTV footage below:

WATCH Caught On Camera Miscreants tried to kidnap a woman in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar city yesterday



After doing gym, the woman sat in her car. 4 people came entered her car tried to kidnap her. One accused has been caught. Probe underway DSP Kamaldeep Singh, Yamuna Nagar pic.twitter.com/XvuN22yfWy January 1, 2023

According to the Yamunanagar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), four people allegedly entered the woman`s car and tried to kidnap her.

"As she sat inside her car after the gym, four men tried to kidnap her. One of the accused has been caught," the DSP said. He further said that the intention of the accused men would be clear only after the probe ends. Investigation into the matter is underway.

