Viral E-Rickshaw ‘Kill Switch’ Explained: How BAT-BMS app works and how to prevent misuse

Viral videos showing e-rickshaws being remotely stopped have exposed a Bluetooth security flaw in some lithium-ion battery systems.

Videos showing pranksters remotely stopping moving e-rickshaws with a smartphone have gone viral on social media. While many viewers see them as harmless jokes, the trend has exposed a serious security flaw in some electric three-wheelers that could pose real safety risks.

The issue stems from the way certain Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion battery systems are designed, allowing anyone nearby to connect to the battery and switch off the vehicle without the driver's permission.

How the viral 'kill switch' works

Many modern e-rickshaws are equipped with Bluetooth-enabled Battery Management Systems (BMS) that allow owners to monitor battery health through mobile apps such as BAT-BMS and Lossigy. However, some low-cost battery packs are shipped with Bluetooth enabled by default and without password protection or user authentication.

As a result, anyone within Bluetooth range can download a compatible app, connect to the battery, and tap the "Discharge Switch" option. This instantly cuts power to the e-rickshaw, bringing it to a stop. Even after turning the ignition key, the vehicle cannot be restarted until the battery is switched back on through the app.

Real-world demonstration

In a test conducted by Hindustan Times with the driver's consent, an e-rickshaw was remotely switched off using the BAT-BMS app.

The vehicle remained immobilised until the same app was used to reactivate the battery, demonstrating how easily the feature can be misused if proper security measures are not in place.

What is the BAT-BMS app?

BAT-BMS is a mobile application developed by Chinese company Shenzhen Grenergy Technology for monitoring Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries.

According to its Google Play Store listing, the app allows users to:

Monitor battery charge (SOC), voltage, current and temperature. Check battery health and charging cycles. View individual battery cell information. Connect wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE). Operate within a range of up to 15 metres. Monitor multiple batteries, although only one phone can actively control a battery at a time.

The app itself is not considered a security issue. The problem arises when battery manufacturers fail to secure Bluetooth access with passwords or authentication.

Which e-rickshaws are affected?

Not every e-rickshaw is vulnerable. Older e-rickshaws that use lead-acid batteries are unaffected because they do not support Bluetooth connectivity.

Similarly, several newer lithium-ion battery systems include password protection or proprietary software that prevents unauthorised third-party apps from connecting. The risk primarily affects vehicles using unsecured Bluetooth-enabled battery management systems.

How drivers can protect their e-rickshaws

Drivers using Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries can reduce the risk by taking a few simple precautions:

Change the Default Bluetooth Password

If supported by the battery management system, open the BAT-BMS app, navigate to Settings or Parameter Settings, and replace the default password with a unique one.

Enable Security or Lock Features

Some battery systems offer options such as Remote Control Lock or App Control Lock. Enabling these settings can help block unauthorised access.

Disable Bluetooth If Not Needed

Drivers who do not use Bluetooth monitoring can ask an authorised technician to disconnect the Bluetooth module from the Battery Management System (BMS).

The e-rickshaw will continue to operate normally, but nearby smartphones will no longer be able to detect or connect to the battery.

A growing cybersecurity concern

The viral videos may appear entertaining, but they highlight a broader concern about cybersecurity in connected vehicles.

As more electric vehicles adopt smart features and wireless connectivity, manufacturers will need to prioritise stronger security measures such as password protection, encrypted communication and user authentication to prevent misuse and protect drivers on the road.