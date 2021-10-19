Jennifer Gates shares FIRST photo from her wedding, calls husband Nayel Nassar 'my universe'

Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda Gates walked their oldest daughter Jennifer Gates down the aisle ahead of her nuptials with fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar. The luxurious, star-studded event took weeks of planning. Photos that surfaced earlier this week showed the expansive property being transformed into an opulent wedding venue, complete with a stage, elaborate pavilions, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, and a stage.

In addition to 25-year-old Jennifer's parents -- Bill and Melinda Gates -- attendees included brother Rory and sister Phoebe.

On Monday night, Jennifer shared the first photo from her wedding with Nayel. Jennifer wrote, "My universe. 10.16.21"

In addition to Jennifer, Melinda and Bill also shared photos of Jennifer and Nayel from their wedding day.

Melinda wrote, "What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend. So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day."

On the other hand, the father of the bride, Bill wrote, "Jenn and Nayel, it’s impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day. I’m so proud of you both for everything you’ve accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together."

The nuptials came just months after Bill and Melinda announced they were splitting after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in early August. As per media reports, the wedding was likely to cost the Gates family "at least" $2 million.